National Prayer Day declared a public holiday

The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs says the National Prayer Day today has been declared a public holiday to make it easy for everybody to attend.

The President has asked the governors to lead the initiative in their respective states.

In Juba, the main event is being held at Dr. John Gareng Mausoleum.

In a circular seen by Eye Radio, the government Secretary General, Abdon Agaw Nhial, says the declaration of a public holiday was made in consultation with the acting Minister of Labor, Awut Deng Achuil.

The UN Agencies, diplomatic missions, all non-governmental organizations, private businesses and other employers have been requested to release their South Sudanese employees for the prayers.

On Wednesday, the Acting secretary general of the Catholic Arch diocese of Juba urged the faithful and all the people in the country to turn up for the national prayer.

Reverend Father Samuel Abe Joseph said the National Prayer Day will give South Sudanese an opportunity to meditate on the situation in the Country.

He said transport will be provided for people in different parts of Juba to the Garang Mausoleum.