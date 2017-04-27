Measles vaccination to start in May

The Director of immunization at the National Ministry of Health is urging all parents to take their children for its planned measles vaccination that will start next week.

Measles is a disease characterized mainly by fever, rash and cough.

The Ministry of health, with support from UNICEF and the World Health Organization will conduct a countrywide follow up measles vaccination campaign from the 3rd to 11th of May.

The exercise targets children between 6 months and 5 years.

The Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Anthony Laku, told Eye Radio that his ministry is targeting 2.3 million children to be vaccinated by next month.

“We ask the parents that even though your child was vaccinated and is within the range; the age range, you have to take him or her to the vaccination center so that he receives the vaccine,” said Laku.



He also said that the vaccination will take place in all the health facilities and temporary designated areas.