Mandela’s ‘The Elders’ condemns political paralysis in South Sudan

A group of veteran world leaders known as ‘The Elders’ is urging South Sudanese leaders to end all forms of violence and prioritize protection of their people.

The group condemns what they call “political paralysis and failure of leadership at all levels in South Sudan in the face of worsening famine and humanitarian disaster.”

‘The Elders’ was established by late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, to promote peace in global conflict zones.

It is made up of international statesmen and women and led by former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

The group expressed outrage about the alleged widespread use of mass rape as a tactic of war in the conflict-riven African state.

“The suffering in South Sudan should shame us all,”said Former Irish president, Mary Robinson.

The group also said South Sudanese leaders should be held accountable for alleged war crimes and gross human rights violation.

They reiterated their view that all parties to the conflict are directly contributing to the famine by leading military operations that destroy civilian homes and livelihoods.

They said this is compounded by the brazen obstruction of humanitarian access.

“It is an affront to civilized values and the longer the international community allows the conflict and human rights abuses to persist the weaker those values become,” Robinson said. She called for justice for anybody guilty of human rights abuses in South Sudan. “Those who are responsible need to be held accountable,” Koffi Annan echoed.

Mr. Annan, who is the chairperson of the group said the violations are prolonging the suffering of the people.

“South Sudan is a young country, but its people have been consistently let down by their leaders who have been unable or unwilling to move away from conflict and personal enrichment at the expense of the nation,” Annan said.

“Alleged war crimes and gross human rights violations committed by parties to the conflict, including the government and armed opposition groups, are prolonging the suffering of the people,” he added.

The Elders also said the international community has also shown paralysis bordering on disinterest in regard to meaningful conflict resolution efforts and financial support to humanitarian aid.

A statement by the group challenged all warring parties, including the state and other armed groups to take up the responsibility under international law to protect rather than violate the rights of civilians.

“As Elders we stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan and will continue to press for peace and justice,” said Mary Robinson, who was also the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Elders include; Jimmy Carter, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Desmond Tutu, Mary Robinson, Kofi Annan, Gro Brundtland, Martti Ahtisaari, Ela Bhatt, Lakhdar Brahimi, Graca Machel and the late Nelson Mandela.