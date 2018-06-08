Lock Kiir, Machar in a room – Prof

A Kenyan professor has urged the international community to pressure President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar to end the conflict.

This call comes after the two leaders expressed interest to meet each other for the sake of peace in the country.

President Kiir and his rival Dr Machar are expected to hold the IGAD-proposed face-to-face meeting by the end of this month.

“It’s time Salva Kiir and Riek Machar be looked in one room perhaps with Raila Odinga for one week and they come out hugging each other for the sake of South Sudan,” Professor Noah Ochieng, the Vice Chancellor of the Kenya College of Accountancy said during a talk show on a Kenyan television, NTV.

Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also initiated what his country calls a handshake to bring the two leaders together.

He came to Juba two weeks ago and held a meeting with President Salva Kiir and according to Kenyan media he is also expected to hold a meeting Dr. Machar.

Professor Ochieng said the conflict has affected the whole region:

“We must understand that what happened in South Sudan affects Kenya, affects Ethiopia, affects the whole ecosystem in the region.”