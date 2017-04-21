Judges declare pay strike

Justices and judges have announced an open strike on Monday in demand for better pay and working conditions.

At a news conference Thursday, the justices and judges also called for the resignation of Chief Justice Chan Reech, over failure to meet their demands.

The Justice of the Court of Appeal, Dr. Geri Legge, said they have been demanding for an increment in their salaries, better working conditions and provision of health insurance many months now.

He said they also want the pension act to be enacted, and to be provided with means of transportation, among others.

Justice Geri said they raised their concerns last year but Justice Chan Reech failed to meet them.

He said the Judges and Justices would hold an open strike on Monday.

“The General Assembly of Justices and Judges voted unanimously to enter into an open strike until the following demands are fulfilled; the honorable Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut must resign from his post, provision of car for justices and judges for their transportation, provision of stationery and creation for conducive working environment. Creation of court rooms to each and every judges,” he said.

Efforts to reach Chief Justice Chaan Reech for a comment were not immediately successful.

Emanuel Joseph Akile cin Juba contributed to this report.