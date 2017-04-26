Jubek gov’t to evict squatters at Gudele’s new cemetery

The Jubek Minister of Physical Infrastructure says the state will evict residents who are settling in the new proposed grave yard in Gudele West in Juba.

Juma Stephen Luga said the new graveyard is about 85,000 square meters and is expected to be in use for more than ten years. He added that the area was demarcated for the graveyard last year because the cemetery in Hai- Malakal suburb is full, making it difficult to find space to bury the dead.

Mr. Lagu said his ministry and the commissioner of Luri are finding a new place where they will relocate the people who are residing in the area allocated for the new graveyard.