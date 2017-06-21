Fund reforms within the army for peaceful elections -FVP Taban Deng

First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, is urging the international community to provide financial support for reforms within the army to pave way for peaceful elections after the next one year.

On Tuesday, the Strategic Defense and Security Review board -that is responsible for providing a road map for the unification of the army, and security forces, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration and the security sector reform process – said the international community has been reluctant to offer financial support.

The chairman of board, Lieutenant General Malek Ruben, said there are no funds to run the activities of the body.

At the same event, the First Vice President said the SDSR is an important aspect of the agreement that will enable South Sudan develop SPLA and other forces into a unified professional army that is only answerable to a civilian authority.

Taban said there are few months left for the country to hold elections and transforming the army and the security sectors are key for a free elections to take place next year.

“We are not going to deny South Sudanese their rights to elect their leaders. For this to happen we need to reform the army, the security sector,” Taban said.



Mr. Taban said the SPLA Chief of Defense Forces is already engaged in moving SPLA outside Juba and from civilian populated areas outside of Juba.

He said this is being done without the support of the donors.

Taban Deng Gai appealed to the international community to provide financial support that will enable the TGoNU prepare ground for democratic processes, that are free from any form of intimidation or military interference.