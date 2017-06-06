Eighteen people starve to death in Buma

The Minister of Information in Buma State says eighteen people have starved to death in three counties over the past few days.

Achon John says he received the reports from the commissioners of Toren, Morwa and Jebel Buma counties, where food shortage has hit most of the villages.

Mr Achon says the starvation is as a result of poor roads, which made it difficult to deliver food assistance to the counties.

“There are no NGOs in Morwa area. There is no single humanitarian organization, and there are no humanitarian services such as food provision, water, schools and hospital. These has caused the death of 18 people in the area,” Achon said.

He says that people are now moving from the affected counties to other areas in search for food.

Mr. John is appealing to humanitarian agencies to intervene and help the people starving, particularly in Morwa.

He said there are roughly 100,000 people who are in dire need of assistance in the three counties.