One dead, another injured in attack on Juba-Bor road

At least one person has been killed and another injured in an ambush on Juba-Bor road on Saturday morning, the Minister of information in Jonglei state has said.

Akech Deng told Eye Radio that a passenger car came under attack by unknown gunmen at Khor-Makuach in Jubek state.

He says that some of the travelers jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bush when they were being shot at.

“This car was shot at Khor-Makuach, they say that one passed away and the driver has been injured. It was a passenger car we were told and you know we are told the incident happened outside our territory of Jonglei,” said Akech.

Two weeks ago the three governors of Jubek, Jonglei and Bum pledged to maintain security along the Juba-Bor road through the deployment of security forces in Mangalla, Jemeza and Bor South Counties.

It is not clear what they have done so far.