Cabinet endorses establishment of federal affairs ministry

The Council of Ministers has approved establishment of the Ministry of Federal Affairs as part of the 2015 peace agreement.

The institution’s mandate is to sensitize and educate the citizens in order to make an informed decision on what federal system they want in future.

The Information Minister, Michael Makuei, told journalists after the regular council of ministers over the weekend that the Ministry of Federal Affairs has been directed to implement the mandates.

“The main task of the ministry should actual be to initiate, research and educate the people of South Sudan on the different types of federalism that are operating all over the world so that when time comes for the people of South Sudan to decide on the type of federalism, they need then they will take decision from an informed position,” he stated.

Principally, there are three types of federalism being practiced in over 40 countries across the world. They are; Dual, Cooperative and Devolution.

According to the proponents, Dual Federalism means powerful branches and levels of government, in the state and national levels would both have a lot of power to balance each other out.

While with cooperative, all the levels of government work together cooperatively to achieve and solve common problems.