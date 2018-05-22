Analyst suggests AU takes over S Sudan peace process

A political analyst suggests that the African Union take over the peace process, saying IGAD now lacks mediation skills.

On Monday, the South Sudan council of churches said it handed over to IGAD the mediation process after the parties hit a deadlock over the outstanding issues.

These included issues concerning governance and transitional security arrangements.

Archbishop Justin Arama – who heads the council team – said the parties made very little progress during the three-day intra-South South talks which conclude on Monday.

Dr James Okuk said handing back the process to IGAD will never bring about any difference.

“IGAD has run out of skills, it is time for them just to be humble enough and had over the files to the AU,” he said.

He added that the gap is still wide and further negotiations will complicate the process.

“It’s time also for us to say we cannot solve our problem alone. We need a mediator who is tougher.”

Dr Okuk also said IGAD’s neutrality is compromised because some member states are taking side with the parties.