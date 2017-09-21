7 officers detained over killing of Gudele baby

Seven members of organized forces have been arrested in connection with the killing of a two-year old baby and a man at Juba’s Gudele area, according to Brigadier Daniel Justin, the police spokesperson.

The two were killed in a night robbery on Tuesday night.

The chairman of the quarter council of Gudele Block five, Emmanuel Clement told Eye Radio on Wednesday that a group of armed men riding in three Toyota pickups entered the area and started raiding houses.

Emmanuel Clement said they attacked one home whereby they opened fire, killing the baby boy and wounding his mother. An unnamed man was also shot dead in a neighboring house.

The armed men reportedly made away with various valuables, including electronics.

“We have arrested seven people and unfortunately they are from the joint force,” Brigadier Justin said.

He said they will be investigated to determine their units of operation and will be arraigned in court.

“There was a vehicle that was used during operations and it got stuck in mud; that is evidence that made us arrest the suspects,” Brigadier Justin added.

In August, the Minister of Defense has told Eye Radio some of the criminals behind night robberies in Juba are members of the organized forces.