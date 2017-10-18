How some girls affected by the conflict found help in Juba

October 11, 2017, South Sudan joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

This year’s theme is “The Power of the Adolescent Girl: Vision for 2030.” The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges that girl’s face while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

On marking the girls’ education day, Eye Radio visited tailoring training center in Juba that is being supported by BRAC. Over 40 girls are benefiting from the center. The girls are mainly school drop outs brought from different communities across the country. Ray Okech talk to some of these girls, as we celebrated the girl child day this month.