Yei Crop Training Center inaugurates sports arena, launches new curricula

The Crop Training Centre in Yei River County of Central Equatoria inaugurated a sports arena and launched new curricula and policy documents on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

In a press statement released by GIZ on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the newly inaugurated sports arena at the Crop Training Center includes football, volleyball, and netball pitches for co-curricular activities.

The four curricula for certificate courses and accompanying institutional policy documents were developed with support from GIZ and GOPA on behalf of the German Development Cooperation.

The launch event was attended by representatives of the local government line departments, including the County and Payam education departments and the directorate of vocational training in Yei.

Other include the private sector, educational institutions, youths, women, students and graced by the presence of the Commissioner of Yei River County.

The new curricula contain teaching material for one-year certificate courses on Crop Production and Management, Animal Production and Management, Agriculture Extension and Agribusiness Management.

The topics of the courses were identified based on a labour market and organizational capacity assessment with three certificate courses newly developed and one existing course reviewed and improved.

The certificate courses have already met a huge interest with enrolment rates for self-sponsored students rising rapidly.

One of the advantages of the new curriculum is that it provides greater possibilities for upward progression contributing to the strengthening of a qualified labour force in the region.

In addition, the new curriculum is based on a holistic approach with elements focused on students’ well-being integrated into all courses.

This includes course components on mental health and psychosocial support as well as the provision of spaces for co-curricular activities, such as sports aiming to foster a conducive learning environment.

The institutional policy documents launched include a Financial Management Policy, a Logistics and

Procurement Management Policy and the Board Charter for the Crop Training Center contribute to

institutional capacity strengthening for the improvement of service provision.

Support was provided by the project “Improved Living Conditions and Psychosocial Support in the

Context of Forced Displacement (ILIPS)” implemented by GIZ and its partner GOPA on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project supports returnees, internally displaced persons, and host communities to improve their agricultural production, educational opportunities and access to psychosocial support services.

In South Sudan, GIZ works on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Germany provides humanitarian assistance and supports the long-term development of South Sudan, above all in the fields of local governance, rural development, sustainable agri-food systems, water and sanitation supply, peace and reconciliation, gender equality and SGBV prevention.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a federal enterprise with worldwide operations.

It supports the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.

GIZ is also engaged in international education activities around the globe. Through our work, it assists people and societies in shaping their own future and improving living conditions.

