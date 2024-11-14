Abyei: 5 youth released after being held for ransom by RSF-allied militia

The Minister of Information in the Abyei Administrative Area said five South Sudanese youths were released on Wednesday after being held hostage by gunmen who demanded a 61-million-pound ransom.

Bolis Koch stated that the youth was attempting to cross from Sudan to South Sudan when they were detained for five days by armed men affiliated with the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) currently at war with the army.

Minister Koch said after the captors demanded the ransom, a joint committee of the Ngok and Misseriya communities initiated dialogue with RSF to pay for their release.

The hostages were subsequently freed and handed over to the Commissioner of Rom Amer County, UNISFA peacekeepers, and the peace committee.

“These young men are five and they were arrested and the traffickers demanded a ransom of 61 million pounds,” he said.

“The government and the peace committee made every effort to negotiate with the rebel group in the north, but they refused, saying that if they did not pay the ransom, they would kill these young men.”

“We made a joint effort with the Misseriya Peace Committee, and now they have been handed over to their families or relatives.”

The Minister said the young men had been sent to the hospital for checkups, adding that they were in good condition although they had gone for one week without food.

