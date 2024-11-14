VP Wani urges timely national budget presentation, warns of EAC schedule breach

Vice President Dr James Wani Igga called for the timely presentation of the national budget in line with the East African budget calendar, warning that the delay sets a bad precedent and undermines the country’s image.



Dr. Igga, the Chairperson of the Economy Cluster, made remarks at the Fourth High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management.

The forum is a key component of the Permanent Constitution-Making Process.

The national parliament passed the FY 2024/2025 budget on Monday, November 11, 2024, six months later than other East African Community partner states, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Somalia

While acknowledging the lawmakers’ effort in passing the budget on Monday, November 11, Dr Wani emphasizes that the delay sets a bad precedent and undermines the country’s image.

“Congratulations to the parliament for passing the budget yesterday [Monday, November 11, 2024], but, next time let’s not be behind the schedule,” VP Wani stated.

“The East African Community is now very disgusted with us, their budget came out in June because they must begin operating in the new financial year in July,” he said.

“We are always six months late, this is not good for us, so let’s change by starting it early, and with the needed speed, not all the time late,” he added.

“They [EAC] will say what is wrong with these people [South Sudanese], year in, year out, their budget comes late always,” he said.

