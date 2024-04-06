Yambio police searching for man wanted for domestic assault

The police in Yambio, Western Equatoria State are searching for civilian man who shot and wounded his wife on Friday night.

According to Gen. Albino Otto who is the state police commissioner, suspect William Gowangi fought with his wife at night.

The police official said as the 22-year old victim he identified as Mary Beba tried to escape the violence, the man shot and wounded her left arm.

“Last night at 11:30 PM, a married man fought with his wife. When the wife tried to run from the house, he took a gun and shot his wife in her left hand, but it did not break the born,” Gen. Otto confirmed to Eye Radio Saturday morning.

The culprit then fled the crime scene. The motive of the fighting is unclear, but Gen. Otto said the police are investigating the incident while a search to apprehend the suspect is ongoing.

“He run away, and police investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Gen.Otto said the woman has been taken to the hospital and she is stable condition.



