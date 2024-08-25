El-Merriekh Bentiu Faces Kenya’s Gor Mahia Sunday afternoon

The highly anticipated second leg of the African Champions League preliminary round between South Sudan’s El-Merrikh Bentiu and Kenyan champions Gor Mahia takes place this afternoon in Nairobi.

El-Merrikh Bentiu comes into this crucial clash with a slender advantage, having secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week.

The first-leg match, held in Juba, saw El-Merrikh Bentiu capitalize on home-ground advantage to take the lead in the tie, thanks to a decisive goal late in the second half.

However, Gor Mahia, a team with a strong continental pedigree, will be looking to overturn the deficit on their home turf and advance to the next stage of the competition.

Today’s match at Nyayo National Stadium is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams aware of what is at stake.

El-Merrikh Bentiu will need to maintain their composure and defensive solidity against a Gor Mahia side that is determined to claw back into the tie.

The South Sudanese team is hoping to make history by advancing to the next round of the African Champions League, but they will face a formidable challenge from Gor Mahia, who are eager to use their home advantage to bounce back from last week’s defeat.

However, the SSFA Board member who is the head of delegation Mr Thiong John asked the play not to deceive by the last week victory in Juba

He urges them to concentrate on today game which he described as decisive match

Thion call on South Sudan fans to stand behind the team

“We asked the players to forget the first leg and the victory achieved in Juba and focus on this match as a decisive match, the winner of which will qualify for the round of 32 of the African Champions League.

“We want the support and follow-up of sports fans for the country’s representative in the African Champions League, El-Merreikh Bentiu.

“Therefore, we call on all athletes and El-Merreikh Bentiu fans in particular to support the El-Merreikh Bentiu team in this important match for them against the Kenyan team, Gor Mahia.

The outcome of this clash will determine which team progresses in Africa’s premier club competition, with all eyes on Nairobi as the drama unfolds.

