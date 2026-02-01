Women in Lakes State appeal to save Rumbek hospital

The hospital, which has been operational since 2024, is regarded as a key referral facility for maternal and child healthcare, serving Rumbek town and surrounding rural communities.

A Rumbek resident, Yar Mawat Adut, said the hospital provides life-saving services, particularly during emergencies.

“If they close Kiir Mayardit Women’s Hospital, women and children will suffer,” she said, appealing for support to keep the facility operational.

Another community member, Magdalena Stephen Mawat, said the hospital has been critical for poor and rural women who cannot afford medical fees.

“Pregnant women from villages come here without money and still receive treatment. If the hospital is closed, the progress we have made will be lost,” she said.

Civil society organizations have also expressed concern over recent funding cuts affecting the hospital.

Angelina Adhel Malual, Chairperson of the Civil Society Organization Network in Lakes State, said Kiir Mayardit Women’s Hospital was removed from multi-donor and World Bank support under recent health sector budget reductions.

“These facilities are essential to the people of Lakes State. Cutting their funding will increase the health burden on pregnant women, children and critically ill patients, and lead to preventable complications and deaths,” Malual said, urging the national government and donors to reconsider the decision.

Kiir Mayardit Women’s Hospital receives an estimated 150 outpatients and about 100 inpatients daily, making it one of the busiest maternal health facilities in Lakes State.