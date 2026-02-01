South Sudan pension fund calls for retirement benefits authority

The General Manager of the South Sudan Pensions Fund has called for the creation of a retirement benefits authority to regulate all pension and social security schemes in the country.

The call was made during a meeting in Juba that brought together the South Sudan Pensions Fund and other pension schemes to discuss ways of addressing institutional challenges and improving coordination within the sector.

Speaking on SSBC, the General Manager, Edward Yier Yier, said the meeting was convened to tackle common challenges facing pension institutions nationwide.

“South Sudan Pension Fund has taken the initiative to call other pension schemes in the country to come and have a meeting that will address our common challenges. The meeting was fruitful, and most other pension schemes turned up,” Yier said.

“We have formed a coordinating committee that will follow up on our solutions and plan future meetings.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the South Sudan National Social Insurance Fund, Reech Ring Bol, said the meeting aimed to chart a new path forward by strengthening pension institutions and establishing clear operational and regulatory frameworks.

Last year, the government announced plans to retire about 1,500 civil servants aged 65 and above to make way for younger graduates.

Authorities estimate pension arrears at 26 billion South Sudanese pounds, while 15 billion pounds has been allocated in the current budget to support retirement payments. Officials said a biometric payroll system is also being established to eliminate ghost workers and improve salary and pension management.

