2nd February 2026

Cabinet orders suspension of non-salary claims

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

Extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Juba on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, [Photo: Office of the President]

The Council of Ministers has directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to suspend all government claims that are not related to salaries, as part of new measures aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline and supporting economic recovery.

The decision followed the Cabinet’s unanimous approval on Friday of a memorandum on fiscal discipline and economic recovery presented by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol. The proposal is intended to stabilize the economy and improve service delivery across the country.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny, said the Cabinet resolved that salary payments and essential government operations must be treated as a priority.

“The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers that the Ministry of Finance should prioritize the payment of salaries and government operations as a matter of priority, and suspend all types of claims that are not related to salaries during the time of salary payment,” Ateny said.

He added that the Council also instructed the Ministry of Finance to implement reforms within the South Sudan Revenue Authority, including the immediate suspension and revocation of all non-statutory tax exemptions.

The government says the measures are aimed at improving revenue collection and ensuring that limited public resources are directed toward critical obligations, particularly the payment of civil servants’ salaries.

