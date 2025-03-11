WHO: Investing in critical health infrastructure for improved health delivery

The community in Aweil East County of Northern Barh el Ghazal State has witnessed a historic moment as the grand opening of a new hospital brings renewed hope to residents.

According to the World Health Organization, South Sudan’s health system is fragile, with limited facilities and recurrent disease outbreaks and other public health challenges.

The situation is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, particularly affecting the country’s northern states that border Sudan.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with the Government of South Sudan, has inaugurated the Madhol Field Hospital, a state-of-the-art 100-bed medical facility in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Madhol will function as the primary referral hospital for the densely populated state of Northern Bahr el Ghazal and its catchment areas, thereby providing health services to those in need.

Chief Amet Mabior Yel, a 72-year-old traditional leader in Madhol Payam, Awiel East County, could not hold back his excitement.

Dressed in his traditional chieftaincy attire and singing at the top of his voice while performing his favorite traditional dance, Yel was witnessing a historic moment in his lifetime —the grand opening of Madhol hospital – located just meters away from his house.

Mr. Yel, accompanied by five of his family members, reached the venue at the crack of dawn, arriving four hours ahead of everyone else, for the official opening ceremony of the Madhol medical facility, in an event attended by senior government officials, UN agencies, donors and other partners.

“Look, this is my home village, where I was born. Now, at the age of seventy, a hospital has finally been built right at our doorstep. It’s truly a blessing. For years, we’ve had to endure walking long distance in search of healthcare, but now we are finally free from walking long distance.”

Located in Madhol Payam, Aweil East County, approximately 64 kilometers south of the Sudan border, Madhol Field Hospital has been established with funding from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen the provision of much-needed essential healthcare services.

In his keynote remarks, His Excellency Simon Ober Mawut, Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State noted, “The establishment of this state-of-the-art medical facility could not have come at a better time when our people face immense challenges in light of the influx of refugees and returnees fleeing the conflict in the Sudan.

“Currently, the State hosts over 300,000 returnees, including 13,000 IDPs and 20,000 refugees, for this reason we must celebrate the construction of this modern field hospital, this hospital will reduce pressure from the only referral hospital that we have. With the construction of this Hospital, the UAE government has made a great stride towards addressing pressing health issues,” said Governor Mawut.

Meanwhile, His Excellency, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to collaborate with the government and international partners in the Republic of South Sudan to improve provision of essential healthcare services.

“We surely affirm the UAE commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of millions of people by implementing projects here in cooperation with our international organization partners and development authorities to provide health services at the highest international standards.”

Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan noted the inauguration of Madhol Hospital is a huge boost to South Sudan health system and marks a substantive step forward in the partnership between South Sudan and the UAE towards advancing healthcare.

“We appreciate the robust partnership between the government of South Sudan and UAE for the efforts in establishing this facility, which will cater to the healthcare needs of the local population as well as the refugees and returnees from Sudan. This facility is a valuable addition to our collaborative efforts to strengthen the country’s health system,” said Dr Karamagi.

“WHO will continue to work with the Ministry of Health, UAE, and all actors in the health sector to improve the health outcome in the country by supporting investment in infrastructure, human resources for health and response to health emergencies.”

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has forced more than hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in South Sudan since April 2023, placing immense pressure on an already overstretched healthcare system in the Republic of South Sudan.

The country’s northern States like Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile, Unity State, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Central Equatoria State, have become the primary destination for the displaced individuals, exacerbating existing health challenges.

WHO, health authorities and implementing partners are collaborating daily to deliver health services to refugees and returnees hoping for a better life. These collaborative efforts have greatly improved disease surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

WHO with funding from UAE has also distributed hundreds of metric tons of medical supplies and equipment to treat people, including kits for a range of infectious diseases, essential medical services and malnutrition. WHO has also trained over hundred health care workers from health facilities on surveillance, prevention, treatment and control of infectious diseases.

