10th March 2025
UAE opens ‘lifesaving’ Madhol Field Hospital in Aweil East

Author : | Published: 4 hours ago

From left to right: Monday Simaya Kumba, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and Simon Uber Mawut, Governor of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, joined by other senior government officials during the inauguration of Madhol Field Hospital on Friday, March 7, 2025. – Photo Courtesy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with the Government of South Sudan, has inaugurated the Madhol Field Hospital, a state-of-the-art 100-bed medical facility in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Operated by Operonix, a subsidiary of Burjeel Holdings, the hospital will deliver critical emergency, intensive, and specialized healthcare services to over 2.2 million people, including 300,000 returnees, 13,621 internally displaced persons (IDPs), and 20,000 refugees from Sudan.

The UAE’s investment in this vital project underscores its global commitment to humanitarian aid and sustainable development.

The hospital will not only provide lifesaving treatment but also serve as a center for medical education and professional training, strengthening South Sudan’s healthcare sector.

Additionally, its establishment is expected to stimulate regional economic growth, creating jobs and attracting investment.

Representing the UAE at the inauguration, H.E. Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and emphasized the significance of this initiative:

“The Madhol Field Hospital is a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian diplomacy. This facility will improve healthcare accessibility and enhance the well-being of the people of South Sudan, ensuring better health outcomes for generations to come.”

The Government of South Sudan expressed deep gratitude to the UAE for its unwavering support in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster, highlighted the broader impact of the partnership:

“This hospital reflects the UAE’s strong solidarity with South Sudan. Their continued support is helping us build a healthier, more resilient future. We welcome international investors and partners who, like the UAE, see South Sudan as a land of opportunity and growth.”

