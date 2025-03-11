Donor funding cut is a ‘catastrophic blow’ to relief efforts in Sudan: UN official

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan has expressed concern over funding cuts by major foreign donors, saying it is a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in the war-torn country.

Sudan descended into conflict on 15th April 2023 following longstanding tension between the army under Gen. Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF paramilitary of Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The civil war has forced 11.3 million people to flee their homes and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The humanitarian community in Sudan said on Sunday that the country needs $2.7 billion to address the most urgent needs of 14.7 million people this year.

However, foreign donors including the U.S. government, have terminated or suspended grants, cutting off significant aid to humanitarian organizations working to reach millions of people in desperate need in Sudan.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami urged major government donors to reconsider their decisions to reduce funding for life-saving programs and urged others to urgently step up to help fill the gaps left by these devastating cuts.

“Sudden funding cuts by top government donors are a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in Sudan, a country in the grip of one of the deadliest humanitarian crises of our times,” she said in a statement.

“The reductions come at a time when the needs in Sudan have never been greater, with more than half of the population hungry and famine spreading.”

Nkweta-Salami stated that for decades, humanitarian donors have been a lifeline for Sudan, and contributed $1.8 billion in 2024 through the Sudan humanitarian response plan.

“This year, the needs are even greater – $4.2 billion is required to provide humanitarian aid in Sudan, yet only 6.3 per cent of the funding has been received,” she said.

Nkweta-Salami added that the abrupt funding cuts and suspensions will end life-saving humanitarian assistance for millions of women, children and other vulnerable groups across the country.

“Without urgent funding, famine is likely to spread in the coming months. This is a time when every lifeline must flow to save lives. I call on all our major donors to reconsider their decisions to reduce funding for life-saving humanitarian assistance in Sudan.”

“I also urge other governments, donors, foundations, charities, faith-based networks, the private sector and individuals to urgently step up to help fill the gaps left by these devastating reductions.”

Famine has been confirmed in at least 5 areas in Sudan and is likely to expand in the next 3 months as conflict and restrictions to humanitarian access persist, UN-OCHA said.

