Kiir relieves 3 national ministers, Jonglei deputy governor

President Kiir has removed from office the National Ministers of General Education, Justice, Trade and Industry and the Deputy Governor of Jonglei State, in a minor cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

In Republican Decrees announced on state-owned SSBC television, Kiir relieved Awut Deng Achuil, and appointed Kuyok Abol Kuyok, a former undersecretary in the education ministry, as her replacement.

Awut previously served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from August 2019 until March 2020, when she was relieved and appointed as the country’s first female education minister.

She has been commended for a number of educational reforms including eradication of exams malpractices, championing free education and launching a digital exams check.

However, under her tenure, the education ministry faced a number of challenges including underfunding which contributed to late exams marking and inconsistencies in the academic calendar.

President Kiir has also relieved the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ruben Madol Arol and named Wek Mamer as the new justice minister.

Mr. Madol, a career lawyer who previously served as deputy justice minister, has been instrumental in the country’s judicial reforms and the transitional justice process by enacting laws stipulated in the 2018 peace deal.

Kiir has removed Jonglei State Deputy Governor Atong Kuol Manyang without replacement. This was two days after Jonglei Governor Mahjub Biel Turuk was relieved and replaced by Dr. Riek Gai Kok.

Meanwhile, the President relieved the National Minister of Trade and Industry Joseph Muom Majak and appointed Atong Kuol in her place.

