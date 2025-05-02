Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks

Several Western Embassies in Juba have reaffirmed their urgent call for President Kiir to reverse the house arrest of First Vice President Machar and for all party leaders to return to dialogue urgently aimed at achieving a political solution.

In social media statement today, the Embassies of Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union strongly concur with the assessment by the Chairman of the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission that the political and security situation in South Sudan has markedly worsened in ways not seen since 2018.

They “deplore the April 26 statement by a senior transitional government minister that referred to “friendly” and “hostile” counties.”

The diplomatic missions also reaffirmed their call on all party leaders to end the use of violence as a tool for political competition and to desist from further unilateral actions.

Early this week, political leaders hailing from the Nuer community, as well as lawmakers from the SPLM party, called for the immediate resignation of Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, accusing him of making divisive and ethnically charged statements against the Nuer community.

This followed a press briefing held by Dr. Lomuro on April 26, during which he reportedly categorized the Nuer community as both “friendly and hostile” in the context of national politics.

In a joint statement signed by senior Nuer political leaders known as the Nuer Leadership Peace Forum, including Hon. James Hoth Mai, Hon. Michael Chiangjiek, Dr. John Jooyul, Hassen Deng Gatpan, and Hon. Wiu Kuon, the group condemned what it termed “a derogatory and inflammatory statement.

The Forum accused Dr. Lomuro of using his position to defame the Nuer identity and stir ethnic tensions instead of focusing on national unity.

They threaten a legal suit against the Minister.

