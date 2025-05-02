2nd May 2025
SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

The boats collided along the border of Lakes and Jonglei. (-)

The South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) said on Friday that several barges and boats belonging to a United Nations agency and a Sudanese businessman, were hijacked in Leer County in Unity State and Fangak County in Jonglei State.

The army is accusing SPLA-IO and armed youth known as the White Army of being responsible for the seizure.

“Reliable and credible intelligence, coupled with complaints received from various entities, indicated that several barges and boats, including one belonging to the United Nations and another owned by a Sudanese businessman, had been hijacked by SPLA-IO fighters and the White Army in Fangak and Leer Counties of Jonglei and Unity States, respectively,” said Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement

According to him, the 8 boats transporting passengers and assorted goods were confiscated at Adok El-Baar Port in Leer County, with passengers told to disembark and find other means of reaching their destinations.

The army spokesperson said the cargoes were offloaded, and the passengers were held hostage with the hijackers demanding a ransom.

“The hijackers have been demanding payment of ransom ranging from SSP.10 million to $50 thousand, depending on various factors,” Maj. Gen. Lul said .

The SSPDF spokesperson added that the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Dr Paul Majok Nang has ordered for the immediate and unconditional release of the barges or else the hijackers face what he describes as “punitive aerial and riverine actions”.

The SPLA-IO and White Army were not immediately available for comment.

