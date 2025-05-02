South Sudan’s Augustino Maduot appointed CECAFA president

NAIROBI, (Eye Radio) – The President of the South Sudan Football Association, General Augustino Maduot Parek, has officially assumed office as new president of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

The announcement was made on May 2, according to a post by CECAFA on social media platform X, which describes the leadership change as “a new era” in regional football governance. The formal handover ceremony took place on the same day at CECAFA headquarters in Kenya.

CECAFA, Africa’s oldest football sub-confederation, represents twelve national football associations, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Zanzibar, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, and Djibouti.

General Maduot succeeds Wallace Karia, President of the Tanzania Football Federation, who now sits on the CAF Executive Committee representing the CECAFA zone, following his election on March 12, 2025.

Under Maduot’ leadership, CECAFA is expected to intensify its focus on football development, with efforts aimed at strengthening the region’s visibility and competitiveness on the African and international stage.

His rise to CECAFA’s top office also marks a milestone for South Sudan’s growing presence in international sports governance. Since joining FIFA and CAF less than a decade ago, South Sudan has made commendable progress despite infrastructural and resource challenges.

Earlier this year, CECAFA held its Ordinary General Assembly in Juba, where delegates approved a busy tournament calendar for 2025.

Among the key competitions are the Dar Port Kagame Cup, scheduled from August 31st to September 14th, and the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers.

Moreover, the member association selected to host the CECAFA U-17 Boys Championship will also organize the CAF African Schools Football Championship qualifiers. CECAFA has called on its member nations to submit hosting bids for the various competitions planned throughout the year.

