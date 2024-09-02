2nd September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Landlord kicks out Anti-Corruption Commission over rent arrears

Landlord kicks out Anti-Corruption Commission over rent arrears

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 2 hours ago

Chairperson of South Sudan Anti-Corruption Commission, Ngor Kolong Ngor. (-)

The South Sudan Anti-Corruption Commission has been evicted from its office space due to an accumulated four-year rent, forcing its staff to work from their houses, the chairperson said.

Ngor Kolong Ngor decried that the eviction came after they were notified by the landlord to vacate the house by August 31, 2024.

However, Kolong failed to disclose the accumulated rental fee.

While this is not the first time the institution has faced inability to pay office rents, the official said they have now been forced to operate from their respective houses.

“We have more than four years now, we haven’t paid the rent and we are evicted from the premises,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“We are working from our houses, everybody. I and the Executive Director, the DG, we are all working from home. We are not working from office because we didn’t pay the rent. The Ministry of Finance failed to give us money.”

“One of the landlords evicted us and gave us August 31st as the last day. Now we don’t have any place to work from and it’s been about four years since we didn’t pay the rent.”

Kolong said they have no choice but to coordinate their activities through phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

He is appealing to the Ministry of Finance and Planning to release the commission’s operational fund to enable them to return to office.

“We are using phones to coordinate our issues. We hope that everything will be okay and the government will return and give us our operations money and this is the hope we are relying on.”

In 2023, the Chairperson warned that the institution was on the verge of collapse and could be evicted from its headquarters anytime due to a lack of funding.

In June 2022, the landlord of the Anti-corruption Commission locked the institution’s premises after the anti-graft body failed to pay more than seven million pounds in rent arrears.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 3

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 4

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 5

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Civil society group threatens to sue govt over salary delays

Published 5 mins ago

WES minister says institution paralyzed over lack of funding

Published 1 hour ago

Landlord kicks out Anti-Corruption Commission over rent arrears

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament insists govt has more than enough to pay salaries

Published 3 hours ago

Social worker urges tax exemption on menstrual products

Published 3 hours ago

Activist demands new political pathway or dissolution of unity government

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.