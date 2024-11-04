Crop-spraying plane deployed in Upper Nile to tackle pest crisis

Authorities in Upper Nile State report that a regional crop-spraying plane, flown in last Monday, has been deployed to address pest infestations that have severely impacted farms.



This deployment follows urgent appeals from officials in Melut, Baliet, and Renk Counties, who sought national assistance to protect crops from pests like rats, locusts, and quelea birds, which have ravaged hundreds of thousands of acres.

In response, the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the Emergency Locust Response Project, arranged for the plane to aerially spray affected areas.

James Basha, Upper Nile’s Agriculture Minister, informed Eye Radio that the plane—usually serving IGAD member states—will now focus on combating pest outbreaks across the region.

“Thank God, the plane designated for spraying crops from agricultural pests arrived on Saturday in Upper Nile State and will head to Renk to start work. From there, it will head to the remaining 8 districts that the government has identified for the plane to operate,” said Basha.

“This plane will work to combat agricultural pests in 8 districts, namely Fashoda, Mango, Renk, Baliet, Akoka, Makal, Melut and Maban. I would like to inform the farmers that we will save the rest of the agricultural season that was affected by pests”, he said.

Peter John, a representative from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the project’s implementing partner, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding crops from pest destruction this year.

“FAO is committed to assisting the state and national governments in saving this year’s crops from damage due to agricultural pests and improving production in this season and the coming seasons.

“This support provided by FAO will not stop at maize and sesame crops only but also help farmers in providing food for the states through the production of various types of vegetables.

The Emergency Locust Response Project (ELRP) is a government-led initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), supported by various partners.

The project is fully supervised by the government through the Single Project Coordination Unit (SPCU).

The FAO is responsible for implementing the agricultural production component, while the UNOPS oversees the Labour-Intensive Public Works (LIPW) component.

