Wau residents disappointed by delayed peace and election postponement

Residents in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, have expressed their disappointment over the delayed implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and the postponement of the 2024 elections.

They made the statement during a roundtable discussion in Wau this week. Participants noted that the SSPDF and opposition forces in the state remain divided, each operating independently within their respective areas of control.

Wau town resident Luka Lual says some of these challenges would have been overcome and elections held if there was a political will among the parties.

With the unseen progress in security arrangements, Lual casts doubt the parties will succeed in holding elections in the next two years.

“For me am not sure that the elections will succeed in the state because the security is not up-to-date in the state,” said Lual.

“There are elements of opposition forces still outside not inside so that the army becomes one army so that elections take place,” he said.

“If you come to Western Bahr el Ghazal state, you can understand that in Jur River and Wau counties, the government cannot assess because some areas are being controlled by the opposition forces,” he added.

“In Wau County, the commissioner is not able to go there and assume his functions. For me,” he said.

“I feel like both could sit down and reach a way forward on security arrangement so that the elections could take place successfully,” he stated.

Saeda Selim and Gabriel Dhal both residents of Wau town agree.

According to them, the state is operating under two governments, citing the incomplete implementation of the security arrangements.

Selim raised concern over the lack of implementation of security arrangements.

“The implementation of the security arrangement is not in place, in Western Bahr el Ghazal state, we are seeing that there are two types of government, up to now, only phase one has graduated,” he stated.

“There is another group outside. The security arrangement is not completed and this will jeopardize the election process in some areas,” said Selim.

For his part, Gabriel Dhal pointed out that the security arrangement remains a challenge for the conduct of election.

“There are challenges still facing this state, the security arrangement is not completely reached and this is one of the challenges that will not allow the elections to go ahead smoothly,” said Dhal.

“There are some places that the government cannot assess and these are there, this means that the upcoming elections in 2026 will not be free and fair,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission in Western Bahr el Ghazal state says, the postponement of the 2024 elections meant many people have lost hope in electing a new government.

Arkangelo Udo Agany said the commission is working hard to restore the hope of the public and assure them that elections will be held in 2026.

“The current movement as we have seen it since there are no elections means that most people lose hope now,” Udo said.

“When there is no election it means that there is no change in government. Automatically some people lost their hopes. Losing hope will create other problems within the community,” said Udo.

“We are trying to reach the stakeholders that the elections have been extended to 2026 and that we are now preparing ourselves, elections will take place and that you have to be patient,” he said.

