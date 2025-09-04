Warrap to involve hundreds of armed youth in disarmament

The government of Warrap State says it will involve selected armed youth in the ongoing disarmament exercise as part of the state of emergency declared in June this year.

According to Mamer Bath, the State Minister of Information, about 100 armed youth will be selected from each community.

He says the youth will help monitor security, apprehend criminals, and collect illegal firearms from civilians peacefully.

Mamer says the youth will receive training, military uniforms, and firearms.

They will later be integrated into various security agencies.

“This committee is consisted of armed youth from within communities, these strong youth, the fighters themselves. We select the right people, good people from them, at least from every community. We select the one and ensure that we integrate them. This body will now collect the guns. This body will now apprehend the criminals. These are the things that we are now preparing as a government for the implementation of this agreement,” he explained.

Mamer says this initiative is not a new project, but part of the implementation of the state of emergency declared by the president.

He says the government has changed its approach to avoid direct confrontation with armed civilians.

Mamer says around 3,000 guns have been collected from civilians so far, but the government has not yet verified the figures.

“In these areas, around 2,000-3,000 guns are collected according to the report. I collect it from them. In Tonj South there is a report from the committee that around 700 were collected. So around 3,000, something like that kind. But as a government, we did not go there to witness,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Survivors afraid to report sexual abuse over fear of retaliation – officials Previous Post