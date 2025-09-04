Survivors afraid to report sexual abuse over fear of retaliation – officials

Health officials in Central Equatoria State say many survivors of sexual violence are not seeking help due to fear of rejection, stigma, and possible retaliation from their communities.

Jane Simon, a Child Protection Officer at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, says both girls and boys are affected by sexual violence.

She says survivors in conflict-affected areas like Yei River County are often afraid to report the abuse due to threats from perpetrators.

“For instance, in Yei County, we have encountered such cases. Several factors prevent survivors from coming forward to report these incidents, including geographical distance, insecurity, and a lack of willingness.

“Many survivors are hesitant due to fears of rejection, social stigma, and potential retaliation from their communities,” she explains.

Joice Luka Zakayo, a Social Worker at Juba Teaching Hospital, is encouraging survivors to seek medical support. She says healthcare workers follow strict procedures to support survivors with dignity and confidentiality.

“We also assess the survivor’s situation, respecting their confidentiality, as some survivors may be hesitant or fearful and may not wish to discuss their circumstances or speak with me initially. In such cases, I ask if they prefer to talk with me directly. I offer them this opportunity. If they agree, I provide psychosocial support and, if necessary, refer them to medical services,” she says.

Dr. Paul Opi Dorobi, a Clinical Officer, is urging survivors to report cases immediately and visit a health facility for early treatment.

“If you experience gender-based violence, rape, or sexual assault, it is essential to report it immediately. You should inform the nearest police station or visit a healthcare facility for early medical intervention, which can help prevent some health complications. Delaying your report may make it impossible to receive timely medical care,” he said.

In 2022, South Sudan established a court to handle gender-based violence cases.

By 2024, over 300 cases were reported in Juba, resulting in various sentences.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist alleges ministries face eviction, undersecretary denies report Previous Post