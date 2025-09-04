5th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Humanitarian | News | Western Equatoria State   |   UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 11 hours ago

Nepalese peacekeepers arrive in Juba from Haiti to reinforce the military component of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Credit: UN Photo/Isaac Billy

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has condemned an ambush on its peacekeepers in the restive Western Equatoria State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UN Mission said the incident happened yesterday while its military personnel were conducting a patrol between Tambura and Mapuse.

The Mission reported that a local armed group attacked the peacekeepers and seized a small cache of weapons and ammunition.

UNMISS stressed that its peacekeepers are deployed to protect civilians at a time when access and security remain fragile in the state, particularly in and around Tambura.

It warned that any attack on peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

The statement confirmed that all peacekeepers involved in the incident have since returned safely to their base.

UNMISS added that it will continue to carry out patrols across the country in line with its mandate to protect civilians.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 06:55:00

Dawn Show _ First Hour

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 1

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 2

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister 3

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Published August 29, 2025

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths 4

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths

Published August 29, 2025

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 5

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

Published 11 hours ago

Warrap to involve hundreds of armed youth in disarmament

Published 12 hours ago

Survivors afraid to report sexual abuse over fear of retaliation – officials

Published 12 hours ago

Activist alleges ministries face eviction, undersecretary denies report

Published 13 hours ago

Labour Minister calls for credible statistics to guide policymaking

Published 14 hours ago

Outgoing revenue official to successor: Reject tax exemptions to protect national revenue

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.