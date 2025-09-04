UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has condemned an ambush on its peacekeepers in the restive Western Equatoria State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UN Mission said the incident happened yesterday while its military personnel were conducting a patrol between Tambura and Mapuse.

The Mission reported that a local armed group attacked the peacekeepers and seized a small cache of weapons and ammunition.

UNMISS stressed that its peacekeepers are deployed to protect civilians at a time when access and security remain fragile in the state, particularly in and around Tambura.

It warned that any attack on peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

The statement confirmed that all peacekeepers involved in the incident have since returned safely to their base.

UNMISS added that it will continue to carry out patrols across the country in line with its mandate to protect civilians.

