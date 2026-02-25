25th February 2026

Warrap governor condemns killing of Tonj East former chief

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

The Governor of Warrap State has condemned the killing of a former chief in Tonj East County and called for calm as investigations get underway.

In a statement issued by Makor Mang’ok Kuot, the Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor, Amb. Bol Wek Agoth expressed sadness over the killing of Ex-Chief Adierich Lual Madier of the Kongor section in the Jalwau community.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 22, 2026.

Governor Agoth described the killing as unlawful and condemned what he termed the murder of an innocent chief.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ex-Chief Adierich Lual and to the wider Tonj East community for the loss of what he called a respected personality and loved one.

The statement did not explain the motive of the killing

However, the Governor said the state government has deployed the full security apparatus to ensure that those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.

He called on the family members and the community to exercise restraint and allow county authorities and security organs to complete their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Governor also addressed ongoing debates surrounding the State of Emergency declared in Warrap State.

Governor Agoth warned that no individual or group would be allowed to interfere with or derail the implementation of the State of Emergency declared by President Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit.

He said efforts are underway to finalize the establishment of a standing committee tasked with investigating violations related to the implementation of the State of Emergency, including interference, community incitement and misinformation on social media.

