Governor Madhang: “I’m even tougher than Tueny,” rules out changes

The newly appointed Governor of Lakes State, Maj. Gen. Madhang Majok Meen, has described himself as tougher than his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor Deng, as he takes over leadership of the state.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Rumbek on Tuesday, Madhang said:“I’m even tougher than Rin because he had some compromises. I do not have compromises.”

He highlighted ongoing challenges in the state, including revenge attacks, cattle raiding, intercommunal tensions, and the proliferation of small arms, noting the importance of coordination with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Despite describing himself as tougher, Governor Madhang ruled out making immediate changes to state officials or the cabinet, saying the fragile security situation and economic crisis require continuity.

“There is internal and external security which is a very big threat, plus the economic crisis,” he said.

He called on citizens, civil servants, and community leaders to work together to sustain peace and move Lakes State forward.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter