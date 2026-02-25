25th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Governor Madhang: “I’m even tougher than Tueny,” rules out changes

Governor Madhang: “I’m even tougher than Tueny,” rules out changes

Author: Yang Ater | Published: 6 hours ago

Former Lakes State Governor Rin Tueny Mabor shakes hands with his successor, Madhang Majok Meen, during the handover ceremony in Rumbek, the state capital, on Monday – Courtesy photo.

The newly appointed Governor of Lakes State, Maj. Gen. Madhang Majok Meen, has described himself as tougher than his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor Deng, as he takes over leadership of the state.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Rumbek on Tuesday, Madhang said:“I’m even tougher than Rin because he had some compromises. I do not have compromises.”

He highlighted ongoing challenges in the state, including revenge attacks, cattle raiding, intercommunal tensions, and the proliferation of small arms, noting the importance of coordination with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Despite describing himself as tougher, Governor Madhang ruled out making immediate changes to state officials or the cabinet, saying the fragile security situation and economic crisis require continuity.

“There is internal and external security which is a very big threat, plus the economic crisis,” he said.

He called on citizens, civil servants, and community leaders to work together to sustain peace and move Lakes State forward.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 1

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 2

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 3

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 4

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project 5

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Some citizens question credibility of $2 billion road project

Published 38 minutes ago

SSNBS rejects eight trucks of non-compliant maize at Nimule border

Published 2 hours ago

Juba signs UNESCO’s Boma–Badingilo dosier for world heritage nomination

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria security seize illegal drugs following raids on Juba hotspots

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t confirms 25-year roads-for-gold deal

Published 2 hours ago

Prof. John Akech: Robust payroll tax key to ending South Sudan’s “out-of-pocket” healthcare crisis

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.