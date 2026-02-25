EACJ sets hearing in USD 1.1 billion Supreme Airline Case

The First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has scheduled a hearing for March 10, 2026, in a case involving South Sudan Supreme Airlines Company Limited against the government of the Republic of South Sudan.

South Sudan Supreme Airlines Co. Ltd is listed as the first applicant, while Pan African Law Chambers LLP is the second applicant.

The respondent in the matter is the Attorney General of the Republic of South Sudan.

The case is about the agreement in which the Ministry of Finance and Planning allegedly committed to pay amounting to over one billion US Dollars in 24 monthly instalments with each instalment valued at approximately USD 43.9 million

The settlement was formally acknowledged during the tenure of a former finance minister.

However, according to court filings and internal correspondence, no payment has been made to date.

The case will be heard before a five-judge bench led by Principal Judge Justice Yohane Bokobora Masara.

Other members of the panel include Deputy Principal Judge Justice Richard Wejuli, Justice Richard Muhumuza, Justice Dr. Gakuu Leonard, and Justice Kayembe Ignace Rene Kasanda.

The applicants will be represented by senior counsel Wani Santino Jada of Pan African Law Chambers LLP, supported by a legal team comprising 19 lawyers.

The hearing will take place in open court on the second floor of the EAC Headquarters along Afrika Mashariki Road, EAC Close, Arusha.

The notice warns that should any party fail to appear on the scheduled date; the court may proceed with the hearing and issue necessary orders in their absence.

