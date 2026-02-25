25th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | Uncategorized   |   EACJ sets hearing in USD 1.1 billion Supreme Airline Case

EACJ sets hearing in USD 1.1 billion Supreme Airline Case

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

East African Court of Justice | Courtesy

The First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has scheduled a hearing for March 10, 2026, in a case involving South Sudan Supreme Airlines Company Limited against the government of the Republic of South Sudan.

South Sudan Supreme Airlines Co. Ltd is listed as the first applicant, while Pan African Law Chambers LLP is the second applicant.

The respondent in the matter is the Attorney General of the Republic of South Sudan.

The case is about the agreement in which the Ministry of Finance and Planning allegedly committed to pay amounting to over one billion US Dollars in 24 monthly instalments with each instalment valued at approximately USD 43.9 million

The settlement was formally acknowledged during the tenure of a former finance minister.

However, according to court filings and internal correspondence, no payment has been made to date.

The case will be heard before a five-judge bench led by Principal Judge Justice Yohane Bokobora Masara.

Other members of the panel include Deputy Principal Judge Justice Richard Wejuli, Justice Richard Muhumuza, Justice Dr. Gakuu Leonard, and Justice Kayembe Ignace Rene Kasanda.

The applicants will be represented by senior counsel Wani Santino Jada of Pan African Law Chambers LLP, supported by a legal team comprising 19 lawyers.

The hearing will take place in open court on the second floor of the EAC Headquarters along Afrika Mashariki Road, EAC Close, Arusha.

The notice warns that should any party fail to appear on the scheduled date; the court may proceed with the hearing and issue necessary orders in their absence.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 1

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 2

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 3

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 4

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project 5

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Some citizens question credibility of $2 billion road project

Published 38 minutes ago

SSNBS rejects eight trucks of non-compliant maize at Nimule border

Published 2 hours ago

Juba signs UNESCO’s Boma–Badingilo dosier for world heritage nomination

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria security seize illegal drugs following raids on Juba hotspots

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t confirms 25-year roads-for-gold deal

Published 2 hours ago

Prof. John Akech: Robust payroll tax key to ending South Sudan’s “out-of-pocket” healthcare crisis

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.