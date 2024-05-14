Sign language learning center launched in Juba

A Public Sign Language Center was inaugurated in Juba on Tuesday, aimed at assisting individuals with hearing impairments in voting during the forthcoming elections.



Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO said the Sign Language Center is a way of promoting an inclusive society in the country and will offer lessons on sign language to ease communication with persons with hearing impairments.

He added that as the country is expected to hold an election in December, sign language interpreters will play a big role in the process of voter education for those with hearing disability.

“Within our campaign of promoting the rights of persons with disability, we have come to realize that the first instrument we can start with after our campaign succeeded is to get sign language,” he said.

“We seek to promote an inclusive society where people can speak and we feel sign language is one of the languages like Arabic, English or French and it is very important.”

According to Light for the World, an estimated three per cent of South Sudan’s 11 million population are deaf or have hearing difficulties, but the exact numbers are unknown.

The organization says without a common language, the deaf community faces serious barriers to information, education and health care.

“We are interested in making sure that the National Elections Commission have some of the sign language interpreters to be involved specifically in voter education because persons who have hearing impairment may also need to vote in elections and they need that information.”

“We will ensure that the National Elections Commission take responsibility for this South Sudanese interpreter.”

On his part, Henry Jackson, one of those with hearing disabilities said the centre will reduce obstacles in the flow of communication, and decision-making at all levels for the minority group.

“For anyone interested to come and learn this language, it is very important because we want to expand the flow of communication from one area to another,” he said through an interpreter.

“Everybody should be included in decision making, national development, education level and different field, so I think this centre will support reduce this obstacle.”

Sebit Juliano, a teacher and a sign language interpreter at the centre, said he believes the centre will assist in closing the gap in learning at schools that have children with hearing impairment.

“The opening of the centre will be of great support and it will close the gap in South Sudan.”

“In schools there are challenges but through the centre, we will be able to deliver the learning materials to the hearing impaired pupils and students.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Labor minister condemns illegal issuance of work permit for foreigners Previous Post