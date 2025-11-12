VP Bol Mel’s office quashes rumors, confirms VP’s focus on duties

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Office of Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel issued a statement today to quell what it described as “unfounded rumors,” confirming that the Vice President has been actively carrying out his official duties in his office throughout the day.

The assurance, released on the Vice President’s official Facebook page, sought to clarify Dr. Bol Mel’s status amid circulating speculation.

According to the press statement, signed by Press Secretary Oyiti Yoanes Akol Ajawin, Dr. Bol Mel remains focused on implementing President Salva Kiir’s vision for a peaceful and self-reliant South Sudan.

The Office stated that the Vice President is currently advancing the government’s economic reform agenda, working to strengthen public institutions, and ensuring that national resources are managed to benefit ordinary citizens.

The communication appreciated the concern shown by citizens, international partners, and the diplomatic community who had reached out for clarification following the rumors.

In closing, the statement urged the public to disregard the “unfounded rumours” and to remain united in supporting the government’s efforts toward achieving peace, unity, and national development.

