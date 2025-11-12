12th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   VP Bol Mel’s office quashes rumors, confirms VP’s focus on duties

VP Bol Mel’s office quashes rumors, confirms VP’s focus on duties

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 55 minutes ago

Vice President Dr Benjamin Bol Mel - courtesy of Office of the President November 1, 2025

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The Office of Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel issued a statement today to quell what it described as “unfounded rumors,” confirming that the Vice President has been actively carrying out his official duties in his office throughout the day.

The assurance, released on the Vice President’s official Facebook page, sought to clarify Dr. Bol Mel’s status amid circulating speculation.

According to the press statement, signed by Press Secretary Oyiti Yoanes Akol Ajawin, Dr. Bol Mel remains focused on implementing President Salva Kiir’s vision for a peaceful and self-reliant South Sudan.

The Office stated that the Vice President is currently advancing the government’s economic reform agenda, working to strengthen public institutions, and ensuring that national resources are managed to benefit ordinary citizens.

The communication appreciated the concern shown by citizens, international partners, and the diplomatic community who had reached out for clarification following the rumors.

In closing, the statement urged the public to disregard the “unfounded rumours” and to remain united in supporting the government’s efforts toward achieving peace, unity, and national development.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 1

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 2

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 3

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 4

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy 5

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Bol Mel pushes stronger trade links in meeting with Somali envoy

Published 30 minutes ago

UNDP: Over 60 inmates released on bail through mobile court

Published 40 minutes ago

VP Bol Mel’s office quashes rumors, confirms VP’s focus on duties

Published 55 minutes ago

South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi to resume operations after ‘brief interruption’

Published 1 hour ago

MSF urges action on mental health in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.