12th November 2025

UNDP: Over 60 inmates released on bail through mobile court

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 40 minutes ago

Mobile court staff in Mayom County. (-)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says more than 60 inmates have been released on bail from nearly 130 cases handled by a mobile court recently deployed by the government and its partners.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio this afternoon, the UN agency said the court handled 129 cases, including 60 trials for survivors, over a 40-day period since it was established by the Judiciary of South Sudan.

According to UNDP, the court was set up at Juba Central Prison to tackle barriers such as case delays, stigma, and limited access to justice.

With support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands and other partners, the court secured the release of 62 inmates on bail, helping reduce congestion at Juba National Prison and improve detainee conditions.

UNDP added that the court provides a dedicated and accessible platform for the prompt, fair, and sensitive handling of gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

