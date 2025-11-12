12th November 2025

South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi to resume operations after ‘brief interruption’

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 1 hour ago

South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi announces resumption of operations following brief interruption - courtesy photo

The Embassy of South Sudan in Nairobi has announced it will resume operations tomorrow, Thursday, November 13, 2025, following what it described as a “brief interruption” due to internal administrative arrangements.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the embassy said its services had been temporarily affected but thanked stakeholders for cooperation in resolving the issue. It said the interruption arose from administrative adjustments which have now been fully addressed through constructive engagement with all relevant authorities.

The statement comes days after unverified reports claimed that the mission’s premises were shut down by its Kenyan landlord over unpaid rent. The embassy said the reports were not accurate and clarified that the disruption stemmed only from internal administrative matters.

The mission apologised for any inconvenience caused and reassured South Sudanese students, businesspeople, travellers, and diaspora members that it remains fully committed to facilitating diplomatic, consular, and community engagements without further disruption.

It further said its renewed operations will focus on serving the interests and welfare of South Sudanese citizens in Kenya.

12th November 2025

