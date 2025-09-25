VP Bol Mel engages oil investors on expanding production in key blocks

Vice President and Chairperson of Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin BoL Mel, has held talks with national and international oil companies in a push to increase crude oil production in Blocks 3 and 7, in Upper Nile State.

The high-level meeting on Tuesday focused on long-term investment strategies, improving production infrastructure, and addressing ongoing operational challenges in the petroleum sector.

Speaking to the national TV, SSBC, following the discussions, Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary Deng Lual Wol said the talks aimed to align contractual frameworks with evolving field conditions while ensuring shared benefits for the government, contractors, and local communities.

“Key highlights from the meeting included proposals for increased investment in Blocks 1, 2, 4, 5A, and particularly Blocks 3 and 7, he said.

“We also looked at extending Field Control Agreements, scaling up production capacity, and integrating Block 5A into the export pipeline.”

Undersecretary Lual added that the discussions also emphasized the importance of local content, skills transfer, and employment creation in oil-producing regions.

South Sudan’s oil production has declined in recent years due to aging infrastructure, conflict-related disruptions, and market volatility.

The government is seeking to attract new investment and stabilize output to support its heavily oil-dependent economy.

