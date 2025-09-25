Fangak commissioner appeals for urgent aid amid flood crisis

The Commissioner of Fangak County in Jonglei State has appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for flood-affected communities, citing severe shortages of food, shelter, and medical services.

Commissioner Johnson Kuol Gai made the call during a visit by the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Operations, General Kong Thuo, who toured the area to assess the security situation and urged residents and organized forces to support peace efforts.

Speaking on the government-run TV, he said, “The community of Fangak is really suffering. The area is submerged. They have no food, no shelter, and not even a clinic. I’m appealing to all agencies operating in South Sudan to come and witness this situation.”

The commissioner added that due to poor network coverage, many displaced residents were unaware of the visit and could not gather at the administrative center.

He emphasized the community’s commitment to peace but stressed that basic humanitarian needs must be addressed.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time Previous Post