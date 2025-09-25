25th September 2025

Police arrest 184 gang suspects in Gumbo Sherikat crackdown

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, police spokesperson |Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Police in Gumbo Sherikat have arrested 184 individuals suspected of being part of a youth gang operating in the area, according to the National Police Spokesperson.

Major General James Monday Enoka stated that among those detained are 16 minors and four girls.

He says the arrests are part of a major operation to curb rising gang-related crimes.

According to the police, the joint operation was conducted between September 22 and 24.

General Enoka said the suspects were found in possession of various weapons used to carry out their crimes.

He also credited the success of the crackdown to the cooperation of the local community.

“Without the cooperation of the people of Gumbo Sherikat, our forces could not have achieved this success,” Enoka said.

The police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be screened to determine who will face formal charges, and then be presented before a court of law to face justice.

