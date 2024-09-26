26th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Visually impaired student appeals for support to hire exam writer

Visually impaired student appeals for support to hire exam writer

Author: Luagal Mulai | Published: 5 hours ago

Johnson Rech, a visually impaired Senior Four student at Bor Secondary School – Photo Courtesy

A visually impaired senior four student at Bor Secondary School is calling on well-wishers to help him raise 500,000 SSP (approximately $100) to hire someone who can write for him during his final exams.

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, Johnson Rech, who has never learned to use braille, was informed by school administrators that he would need to find someone to assist him during the exams.

Braille is a tactile writing system used by individuals with visual impairments, enabling them to read and write independently.

Unfortunately, Johnson’s lack of familiarity with braille has left him in a challenging situation.

“I was told by the school administration to find someone who can sit on my behalf. When I tried to look for someone to volunteer, it was not easy. Many people were demanding fees that I simply cannot afford,” Johnson explained in an interview with Eye Radio from Bor.

“I have found someone willing to help, but they are asking for payment that I cannot meet. That’s why I am appealing to the public to support me.”

The student highlighted a significant issue in Bor, noting that children with visual impairments are rarely enrolled in school.

According to Johnson, he is the only visually impaired student at his school, with others having different disabilities.

This lack of support and representation makes Johnson’s situation all the more pressing.

Reflecting on his educational journey, Johnson recalled how he received assistance during his primary leaving exams in 2020 through the kindness of well-wishers who heard his appeal on Eye Radio.

“The person who is willing to help me now needs 500,000 SSP. I am making this appeal again to well-wishers, just as I did before,” he said, emphasizing the urgency of his situation.

As Johnson prepares for his exams, he hopes that by sharing his story, he can once again inspire generosity and support from the community.

“If you come to Bor and try to find out how many visually impaired children are in school, you will only find me. I’m asking for help so I can continue my education,” he concluded.

This appeal highlights not only Johnson’s struggle but also the broader issue of accessibility and support for visually impaired students in South Sudan, underscoring the need for increased awareness and action to support education for all.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 2

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published September 24, 2024

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio 4

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published September 24, 2024

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables 5

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables

Published 24 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twic East commissioner urges assistance amid overwhelming floods

Published 6 mins ago

Former Finance Chair criticizes Nunu’s committee reshuffle

Published 1 hour ago

Public applaud US donation of $40,000 generator to Eye Radio

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan urges Samaritan Purse to deliver more aid to crisis-hit population

Published 3 hours ago

JCC lowers water prices from SSP5,000 to around SSP3,000 per drum

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio hospital resumes service after dwindling support pushed it to near collapse

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.