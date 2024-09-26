Visually impaired student appeals for support to hire exam writer

A visually impaired senior four student at Bor Secondary School is calling on well-wishers to help him raise 500,000 SSP (approximately $100) to hire someone who can write for him during his final exams.

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, Johnson Rech, who has never learned to use braille, was informed by school administrators that he would need to find someone to assist him during the exams.

Braille is a tactile writing system used by individuals with visual impairments, enabling them to read and write independently.

Unfortunately, Johnson’s lack of familiarity with braille has left him in a challenging situation.

“I was told by the school administration to find someone who can sit on my behalf. When I tried to look for someone to volunteer, it was not easy. Many people were demanding fees that I simply cannot afford,” Johnson explained in an interview with Eye Radio from Bor.

“I have found someone willing to help, but they are asking for payment that I cannot meet. That’s why I am appealing to the public to support me.”

The student highlighted a significant issue in Bor, noting that children with visual impairments are rarely enrolled in school.

According to Johnson, he is the only visually impaired student at his school, with others having different disabilities.

This lack of support and representation makes Johnson’s situation all the more pressing.

Reflecting on his educational journey, Johnson recalled how he received assistance during his primary leaving exams in 2020 through the kindness of well-wishers who heard his appeal on Eye Radio.

“The person who is willing to help me now needs 500,000 SSP. I am making this appeal again to well-wishers, just as I did before,” he said, emphasizing the urgency of his situation.

As Johnson prepares for his exams, he hopes that by sharing his story, he can once again inspire generosity and support from the community.

“If you come to Bor and try to find out how many visually impaired children are in school, you will only find me. I’m asking for help so I can continue my education,” he concluded.

This appeal highlights not only Johnson’s struggle but also the broader issue of accessibility and support for visually impaired students in South Sudan, underscoring the need for increased awareness and action to support education for all.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter