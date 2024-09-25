1st Deputy Speaker denied travel over alleged ‘self-permitted’ leave -NSS

Security agents have prevented First Deputy Speaker Oyet Nathaniel from boarding at Juba International Airport after finding him with a self-permitted leave, the National Security Service has confirmed.

NSS was responding to Hon. Nathaniel’s statement that he was gagged from leaving the airport to attend to a personal matter regarding his wife.

On Wednesday morning, SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman took to this Facebook Page where he stated that a National Security agent informed him that his travel was cancelled by the DG of National Security Services, Gen. Akol Koor.

“This morning, I have been prevented from leaving Juba International Airport, to attend to an urgent personal matter regarding my life,” he said.

According to him, no apparent reason was given but described the move as an “Infringement on My Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms.”

He went on to says that the move ” is yet a testimony that there are those enhancing dictatorship and lack of civil liberties in the country on top is the DG of National Security Services.”

The high-profile politician said he would proceed yet again to the airport tomorrow and see what would happen to him

“I will never accept Akol Koor to breach my fundamental human rights and freedoms while being paid by the Republic to protect our people. I shall be consulting with Parliamentary Caucuses across the board with a view of holding those responsible for such human violations to account.”

In response to the claim, the National Security Service Internal Bureau confirmed the First Deputy Speaker did not avail his official travel permission or leave from the R-TNLA, and instead provided a document signed by him his capacity as the First Deputy Speaker of the August House.

According to NSS, the document was received by airport security agents who scrutinized and found it was a self-permitted leave, signed by him.

The NSS describes the document as a unilateral leave and insubordination as it is often written and approved by the Speaker.

“The act that the national MP conducted by issuing a self permitted leave is unilateral and an act of insubordination that is meant to undermined the authority and administration of the Speakers of the August House of which it is punishable by the law,” partially reads the NSS statement.

The NSS urged the public to treat Hon. Oyet social media claims as an intent to divert public attention negatively towards the DG and ISB as a whole.