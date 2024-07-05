5th July 2024
Veteran doctor and professor, Richard Hassan Kalamsakit dies at 86

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Late Prof. Hassan Kalamsakit. (-)

A veteran doctor and former Dean of at the College of Medicine at the University of Juba, Richard Hassan Kalam-sakit, passed away in India due to an illness, the Ministry of Health announced.

Prof. Hassan established the School of Medicine at the University of Juba and was the dean from 1984-1986.

He also helped founded the South Sudan General Medical Council (SSGMC) in 2014, before fully retiring from the medical profession in 2018.

Mr. Hassan died of pancreatic cancer in India on 3rd July 2024 where he had undergone a two-month treatment following his diagnose early this year.

“As a person who has dedicated his entire life and expertise to saving countless lives and teaching young doctors, his indelible touch shall continue to live on among his students and patients,” said Dr. Ader Macar, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health.

“His legacy shall continue to inspire and guide us. At the entire ministry of health, our sympathies go out to his beloved family, friends and family and colleagues during this time of grief, and may his soul rests in peace.”

– Obituary –

Professor Richard Hassan was born on 1st January 1938 in Tonj of Warrap State.

He started his academic journey at Akot Primary School 1940-1944, before joining Loka Intermediate School (1945-1949), and Rumbek Secondary School (1950 – 1956).

He was admitted to the University of Khartoum in 1957 a year after Sudan gained independence and graduated with bachelors degree in the faculty of medicine in 1964.

He briefly worked in hospitals in Khartoum, Zalengi and Al-fasheer, before attending several trainings including in General Surgery at Oxford, an Orthopaedic surgery training in Edinburgh (1968-1970), and a Hand Surgery in Switzerland.

Prof. Hassan then returned to Sudan and worked in Khartoum University Hospital and Khartoum Chesire home for rehabilitation.

He established the orthopedic surgery department in the University of Khartoum in 1982 – with the pioneers in orthopedic surgery in Sudan.

He retired from the University of Khartoum in 1991 and worked at Baksh hospital in Jeddah Saudi Arabia from 1993-1994 before returning to private practice in Khartoum.

 

5th July 2024

