5th July 2024
US Ambassador urges Finance Minister on diplomatic exemption

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

Amb. Michael J. Adler, the US ambassador to South Sudan, and Hon. Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, the Minister of Finance and Planning, pictured after their meeting on Friday, July 5, 2024. Photo credit: Courtesy of MoFP

The US ambassador to South Sudan urged the Minister of Finance and Planning to reinforce the exemption order to facilitate the free and uninterrupted movement of goods and services belonging to UN agencies and Diplomatic missions in the country.

According to the Department of Communication and Media at the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Amb. Michael J. Adler paid a courtesy visit to Minister Awow Daniel Chuang to discuss areas of economic cooperation.

Minister Awow emphasized the country’s dedication to clearing its arrears with international financial institutions such as the World Bank and IMF, aiming to enhance collaboration with development partners.

He also briefed the US ambassador about the progress made to pay the salaries of public servants across the country.

Ambassador Adler emphasized his country’s commitment to support South Sudan in addressing humanitarian situation posed by different shocks.

Minister Awow outlined the positive strides made in the Public Financial Management Oversight Committee to improve the country’s economy.

He urged continued cooperation with the development partners to improve the country’s economy.

