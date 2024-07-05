Official urges ratification of Vienna Convention to validate diplomatic passports

A foreign ministry official expressed dismay at why South Sudan has not ratified the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations since independence, adding that the situation leaves diplomatic passports invalid.

John Samuel, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said he discovered the situation when he took office recently.

He revealed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry had internal discussion on why the ratification of this convention has delayed since the country’s independence.

Mr. Samuel also said he wonders how the embassies have been functioning without being part of the Vienna Convention.

According to him, the delay to domesticate the convention implies that the Diplomatic Passports they have been carrying are “completely invalid”.

Diplomat Samuel said it was only a few days ago when the documents passed through the Ministry of Justice – something he said was to remind the ministry.

“The issue of Vienna Convention to be honest when I took office of the Undersecretary, I was shocked that we have not ratified it,” he said during the validation of a workshop to hand the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2024 to the Ministry of Justice in Juba on Tuesday.

“We had an internal discussion within the Ministry on how this thing delayed since our independence. How our embassies are functioning if we are not part of the Vienna Convention. So, the diplomatic passports that we are carrying is completely invalid.”

“Some people were grilled within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I remember when it was passed through your Ministry [Ministry of Justice] that is only few days ago. That is true and then we did send it to you so saying it was just to remind you.”

The Ministry of Justice is mandated to review the treaty and conduct a thorough legal review to ensure it is consistent with the country’s existing laws and constitution.

It is also tasked by law to provide legal advice to the government and draft the necessary legislations that should be approved by the legislative body.

The Ministry of Justice is also mandated to work closely with other ministries and government agencies to ensure a coordinated approach to the treaty’s implementation.

Responding to the concern, Mary James Ajith of the Ministry of Justice, said her department of legislation is overwhelmed with bills that require urgent review.

She said the Justice ministry is doing its best to ensure all the laws and treaties are reviewed and submitted to the appropriate authorities.

“Please give us peace of mind that the Ministry of Justice is doing its work. If you see and let me declare this from 2018 to 2024, how many laws did the Ministry of Justice work on?”

“We need to be appreciated sometimes for us to move ahead but what we are getting is that pressure, put, do, you know sometimes it is really bad.”

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 recognizes the sovereign equality of states, the maintenance of international peace and security, and the promotion of friendly relations among nations.

It also promotes friendly relations between the sending state and the receiving state, and the development of their economic, cultural, and scientific relations.

