UPDF troop influx in Magwi raises security concerns, MP reports

An Eastern Equatoria MP has alerted the Council of State that the influx of UPDF troops into Magwi is creating security risks, restricting local movement and raising concerns.



Okello Odongto Lawiri spoke to Eye Radio on Thursday, August 29, 2024, after presenting a report to the Council of States on the situation of his constituents in Magwi County.

He said the local community leaders at the border points are living in fear as they feel being targeted by the UPDF.

According to Lawiri, there are clues UPDF intends to arrest them for interfering in their concealed activities inside South Sudan territories.

The MP added that the natives of Pogee, Chuki, Gotlela, and Ngom Oromo continue to live under harassment and intimidation by the UPDF.

“I have over seven names, that are targeted by Ugandan soldiers. They said once these people crossed their territory they would kill them,” Hon. Lawiri said.

“They are the most wanted people. Including the Boma chief of Owiny ki bul, Pogee, youth leaders including some individuals who are also targeted including the landlord,” he said.

“Once these people crossed into Uganda, they would arrest them and probably kill them,” he added.

“We rescued one of the guys who crossed from Owiny ki Bul to Uganda. He was arrested in Chuki where they are and taken to Gulu until Agago where their division headquarters is. For him to be released has taken us many days negotiating with the Ugandan authorities including the RDC.”

Odongto said the UPDF continued to bring new contingents and expand plantations into South Sudan territory in Magwi County.

“As we speak again there is fresh information that is coming from the border in Pogee, that there is a contingent of UPDF has moved deep into South Sudan where they have planted sugarcane plantation,” said Odongto.

“They are beating up our people and they are forcing our people to leave those places,” he said.

Oyet Joseph, the Head Chief Owiny Ki Bul Payam stated that the Ugandan army is relocating farmers from Chuki claiming that the locals are farming in Ugandan land.

“They are coming up to our areas gathering our civilians and telling them South Sudanese are in their territories,” said Oyet.

“They don’t want anyone who can claim that areas are theirs. Our communities are afraid to stay at that site,” he said.

“They say we are the ones heading people to dig there. Meaning, to make the issues okay by their side, they need to arrest me in particular as the Head Chief, youth leader and the landlord of the area and I didn’t cross the area until now.”

